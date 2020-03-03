Final Olympics Tickets sale in Kenya set for March 16

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics Chef de Mission Waithaka Kioni with NOCK AG. Secretary General Francis Mutuku during the press briefing of the final Olympics ticket sale in Kenya. Photo/NOCK TWITTER

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The final public sale for the 2020 Olympic Games tickets in the country will be done March 16, Kingdom Sports Group, a sports marketing firm that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has mandated to retail the tickets announced on Tuesday.

Kenyans willing to purchase tickets for the Summer Games scheduled for July 29 to August 9 can access through the Kingdom Sports Group website www.kingdomsg.com.

So far, 100 Kenyans have bought tickets that sell from Sh2,900 (US$29) to Sh132,000 (US$1,320) depending on the day, events and arena.

This was announced by Kingdom Sports Group Kenya representative Daniel Belington in a press briefing hosted by the Team Kenya Chef de mission Waithaka Kioni and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku.

“In terms of preparations, we are getting continuous update from IOC. We have informed the public that next week we will be giving official position as we do on a regular basis as advised by IOC, as we speak the NOCK knows that the games will be on and we are preparing if any information comes at any later stage them we will inform the public,” Mutuku affirmed.

Kenya is hoping to send a large contingent to the Summer Games compared to 2016, with two boxers (Christine Ongare and Nick Okoth), Karateka Faith Ogalo among 87 sportsmen and women that have qualified for the multi-sport event.

