Top players to grace 2020 Magical Kenya Open

Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman Peter Kanyago (Left) and Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship Tournament director pose with the Kenya Open Trophy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Chris Wood, winner of the 2016 BMW PGA Championship, 2019 Qatar Masters winner Justin Harding, 2018 KLM Open champion Ashun Wu as well as five-time European Tour champion Alexander Levy are among the players who have been confirmed for this year’s Magical Kenya Open set to tee off in Karen on March 12.

The Open which will be part of the European Tour for the second consecutive season will also see five past winners contest for the 2020 piece of silverware whose winner will bag Sh20.5mn.

Guido Migliozzi (2019), Lorenzo Gagli (2018), Aaron Rai (2017), Sebastian Soderberg (2016) and Haydn Porteous (2015) will all return to the manicured lawns of the Karen Country Club to contest.

Also lined up for the three-day event is 2018 Maybank Championship winner Shubhankar Sharma ad well as 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic winner Haoton Li.

The Kenyan charge will be led by hard hitting Dismas Indiza and Thika Golf Club’s Simon Ngige who are part of the eight Kenyan professionals who qualified through the just concluded 2019/20 Safari Tour Golf Series.

Five names of Kenyan elite amateurs, who were selected by the Kenya Golf Union to play at this year’s Magical Kenya Open have also been released.

These are: Samuel Njoroge, Daniel Nduva, Paul Muchangi, Taimur Malik and Mutahi Kabungu. They will be joined by Victor Joseph of Tanzania who has been invited to play.

Apart from the local Professionals, Robinson Chinhoi of Zimbabwe and Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh, were the two regional players who qualified to play at the Open through the 2019/2020 edition of the Safari Tour.

-South African players-

KOGL has also extended invitations to two South African players, Toto Thimba (winner of the 2019 Karen Masters) and Jayden Schaper, to come and play at this year’s tournament.

The tournament, which will be played under the prestigious European tour for the second year running, is set for the 12th – 15th of March, at the Karen Country club.

“We are nine days to the tournament, which will be hosted here at the Karen Country Club, from the 12th – 15th of March 2020, under the European tour. Preparations for this year’s tournament are complete and we are looking forward to four days of great golf,” Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman, Peter Kanyago said.

Tournament director Patrick Obath has meanwhile mentioned that there has been increased interest from the European tour players to play at the tournament, having received over 200 entries.

“The field this year will remain at 144 players, we have however seen a significant increase in interest from the European Tour players, to come play at the Magical Kenya Open, with over 200 entries received.”

