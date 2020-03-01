Homeboyz leave it late, keep pressure on Gor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kakamega Homeboyz forward Benjamin Oketch celebrates with his teammates after scoring late to hand them a win over Nzoia Sugar at the Bukhungu Stadium on March 1, 2020. PHOTO/Courtesy Fabian Odhiambo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Kakamega Homeboyz scored three goals in the final seven minutes of the match as they came from 2-0 down to beat Nzoia Sugar 3-2 at their Bukhungu Stadium backyard on Sunday to retain their pressure on league leaders Gor Mahia.

Homeboyz were staring at a 2-0 loss at the hands of the relegation fighting Nzoia, but they staged a memorable comeback started off by their captain Allan Wanga with defender Benjamin Oketch scoring twice in added time to complete the turnaround.

Peter Gin and Philip Muchuma had given Nzoia a 2-0 lead, but they could not sustain the tempo to the end, title chasing Homeboyz snatching the win at the death.

With the victory, Homeboyz have moved to 47 points, only four shy of leaders Gor Mahia who won 3-2 against Western Stima on Saturday.

Meanwhile, KCB saw their title hopes wither after suffering a 2-1 loss at the hands of Bandari in Machakos, a loss that saw them slump 10 points behind the leaders and drop all the way down to fifth.

Bandari picked their second successive win to continue their revival, Johana Mwita scoring two goals within two minutes in the second half to seal the victory for the dockers in an antertaining tie.

KCB had their first chance of the game in the 17th minute but were denied by the woodwork when Mike Kibwage’s header came crushing under the crossbar after rising to connect to a corner.

Bandari were exciting in attack and they had a chance on the half hour mark when Bernard Odhiambo beat keeper Gabriel Andika to the ball off a William Wadri freekcik but his header went over the bar.

On the other end, Enock Agwanda came close with a ferocious left footed volley that was however collected by Bandari keeper Justin Ndikumana despite almost spilling it between his legs.

Four minutes later, Andika was called into a good save when he palmed away Danson Chetambe’s shot from the edge of the area after Baraka Badi’s defensive header off a Wadri cross fell kindly on his path.

Bandari FC defender Bernard Odhiambo clears the ball away under pressure from KCB forward Enock Agwanda during a Kenyan Premier League clash at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on March 1, 2020. PHOTO/Courtesy Bandari FC/Twitter

Off a counter attack, a minute later, Bandari came close but Mwita’s shot from Wadri’s square ball rolled wide.

In the second half though, it all exploded with Bandari hitting two in two minutes. Mwita broke the deadlock in the 59th minute with a left foot shot that rolled between Andika’s legs from the left after running to a brilliant defense splitting pass from Chetambe.

He doubled the tally just two minutes later when he ran behind the defense off a Collins Agade pass to beautifully lift the ball over the advancing Andika.

But the bankers struck back eight minutes later when Dennis Odhiambo halved the deficit with a low left footed shot inside the box after being teed up by Michael Mutinda inside the box.

Zedekiah Otieno’s men piled the pressure and Ndikumana was forced to two clever saves to deny Agwanda and Stephen Warurur’s efforts off freekicks at the edge of the box.

But KCB’s afternoon dipped south when defender Pascal Ogweno was sent off for a second yellow after throwing an arm at Mwita coming just a few minutes after new coach Ken Odhiambo was also sent off for bad mouthing the referees.

The victory took the dockers to 11th spot with 29 points.

