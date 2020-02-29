Mwamba beat Nondies to set up Impala duel in Playoffs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mwamba RFC’S Patrick Ruhiu is tackled by Impala defence. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 29 – Mwamba Rugby Club booked a Kenya Cup playoff slot after mauling Nondescript 55-22 in one of the final round of matches played at the Jahmhuri Showground to finish fifth.

With the win, Mwamba will lock horns with fourth place finishers Impala Saracens who were handed a walkover by relegated Kisumu RFC.

The winner between Impala and Mwamba will then likely take on Kabras in Cup semifinals.

Impala won first leg 26-24 against Mwamba back in November while Mwamba won the reverse fixture 15-11 just a week ago.

