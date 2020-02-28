Arsenal knocked out of Europa League by Olympiakos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Feb 28 – Youssef El-Arabi scored in the last minute of extra-time to give Olympiakos a 2-1 victory at Arsenal on Thursday and knock the Londoners out of the Europa League.

Arsenal, last year’s losing finalists, had won the first leg of the round of 32 tie 1-0 in Greece. Defender Pape Abou Cisse cancelled out that advantage after 53 minutes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal back in front with a spectacular goal 23 minutes into extra-time, but El Arabi dramatically put Olympiakos through on away goals.

