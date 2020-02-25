Snow claims top spot at Karen leaderboard

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenyan top golfer Greg Snow in action at the Karen Country Club leg of the 2019_2020 Safari Golf Tour Series. Photo/COURTESY

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow claimed the top spot at the last leg of Safari Golf Tour Series in Karen Country Club after recording a round of 1-over 72 to take his total for the tournament to 1-under par 212.

On the front nine, he carded 33 courtesy of birdies at the par-5 sixth, the par-4 eighth and the par-4 ninth, with his only dropped shot there coming at the par-4 third.

On the back nine, he had a tough outing having started off with a bogey at the 10th before following that up with consecutive birdies at the 11th and the 12th.

He however, proceeded to hole consecutive bogeys at the 13th, 14th and 15th before ending the round with yet another bogey at the 18th hole to see him card a total of 39.

His performance leaves him one shot better than his nearest challenger, Aloys Nsabimana of Rwanda, setting up what promises to be a grand finish to the tournament.

Nsabimana, who came into the round as overnight leader with a two-shot lead, had a day to forget after he shot a round of 4-over par 75; taking his total to level-par 213.

On the first nine, he carded 39 thanks to bogeys at the first, fourth, fifth and sixth holes and having not holed a single birdie.

On the back nine, he had a mixed outing; holing bogeys at the 13th and 15th holes before grabbing birdies at the 14th and 18th holes to card a total of 36.

Meanwhile, Dismas Indiza continued with his steady run at the tournament; shooting a round of level par 71 to take his total to 1-over par 214.

With his third-round score, he is now tied in third alongside Zimbabwean Madalitso Muthiya going into the final round.

Madalitso, who has also had a steady outing at the event having shot 70 on the first round and 72 on the second round, finished the day with a round of 72.

The duo is one shot better than the pair of Deo Akope and Erik Ooko who are tied in fifth with total scores of 2-over par 215.

They are a shot better than the trio of Uganda’s Willy Kitata, Thika’s Simon Ngige and Muthaiga’s Geoffrey Makokha. Meanwhile, C.J. Wangai and Robinson Owiti finished tied in 10th with total scores of 3-over par 216.

Action in the final round of the Karen Country Club leg of the 2019/2020 Safari Golf Tour series tees off tomorrow at 8:00am, with the Kenya Open Golf Limited set to announce the list of eight Kenyan players who have qualified to play at this year’s Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa.

