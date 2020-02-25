Capital FM seeks Anfield return as Standard Chartered launches 2020 tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Capital FM team are the first African team to win the Standard Chartered Trophy.PHOTO/File

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Capital FM Football team has set sights on returning to Anfield Stadium for the 2020 Standard Chartered Cup that will see them be part of Liverpool’s coronation who are on the verge of ending a 30-year English Premier League title drought.

However, to clinch the ticket to Liverpool for a fully paid four-day trip, Capital FM the winners of 2016 Standard Chartered World Trophy, will battle it out in the ‘Road to Afield’ tourney that will be held March 14 at St Mary’s Grounds.

This year’s edition has attracted 40 teams where only one winner will be crowned the Kenyan champions in the five-a-side football tournament and earn direct qualification to the international round in Liverpool, to be played at Liverpool FC’s home ground Anfield in May 2020.

Standard Chartered Bank CEO, Kariuki Ngare (Left) during the launch of 2020 ‘Road to Anfield’ tournament

Speaking during the official launch of this year’s edition, Standard Chartered Bank CEO, Kariuki Ngari, said, “The tournament has grown in leaps and bounds to become an instrumental tool for both engagement and motivation of our partners as well as employees.”

“We are cognizant of the contribution of sports in promoting a strong culture and will endeavour to make this tournament much more attractive with lifetime experiences,” he added.

Last year, Capital FM bowed out in the final after going down on post-match penalties to Letshego after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Capital FM captain Lassie Attrash in action at Anfield, Liverpool Stadium.

Skipper Lassie Atrash said the team does not duel on the past but will focus on the 2020 edition, outlining that the pain of losing in the final will spur them to return to Anfield for the first time in four years.

“We came close last year but he result did not go our way, that is an inspiration to us to go one better this year and hopefully go back to Liverpool. This year it will be great because it has a lot at stake and we don’t’ want to miss the part of Liverpool being crowned champions. We now shift focus on training and look forward to having a great tournament,” Atrash, who ha steered the Best Mix of Music team to two local title said after the launch.

While at Liverpool, the winning team will have the privilege of undergoing two-day training under the tutelage of Liverpool legends and the Academy coaches, then play in the international tournament before returning at he same venue to watch live Liverpool FC welcome Chelsea in their final home match of the season, a day they will be presented with the trophy if they win the title.

The Capital FM team will be looking to emulate its last year performance to defend the Road to Anfield title.PHOTO/File

Liverpool only need 12 points to be crowned champions of England, an achievement they last tasted in 1990.

The tournament has continued to grow in popularity as more corporates eye an opportunity to travel to Anfield making it very competitive.

Last year, a total of 51 team were hosted. The continued interest has been instrumental in improving standards of the tournament.

In Kenya, the first 5 aside football tournament -The Road to Anfield- was launched in 2013 to celebrate the sponsorship of Liverpool Football Club and give a once in a life time experience to clients and media partners.

Standard Chartered Bank has been the main sponsor of Liverpool FC since 2010 and extended its sponsorship of Liverpool FC for another four years taking the partnership through to May 2023.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)