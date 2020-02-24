Nsabimana takes Karen lead after round two

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rwanda’s Aloys Nsabimana in round two action at the Karen leg of the 2019/20 Safari Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Rwanda’s Aloys Nsabimana returned a blemish free score card of 3-under par, 68, after round two to take the outright lead at the Karen leg of the Safari tour on a gross score of 4-under par, 138.

Aloys posted identical scores of 34 on both nines, with two birdies on either side at the par four ninth and seventeenth, while holding par through the rest of the holes.

“I played well today, I placed the ball where I wanted and I did not take many risks, with the roughs being unforgiving, I am happy with my performance. I am looking forward to more of the same tomorrow and hope I can keep up these scores to the end of the tournament,” he said after his round.

Nsabimana now sits one stroke ahead of Greg Snow who returned scores of par, to take his gross score to 2-under par, 140.

The overnight leader hit a double bogey at the par-4, third, a birdie at the fifth and eighth, before bogeying the ninth for a turning score of 36.

A further two birdies at the 12th and 18th, coupled with a bogey at the 16th saw him returning a score of par, to relinquish the lead to Nsabimana.

Ooko who started the round in T9, returned a score of 3-under par, 68, to see him move into third place, on a gross score of 1-under par, 141.

The Royal Nairobi Golf Club pro started his round with a birdie at the par-3 second, before bogeying the par-3 fourth and following it up with a birdie at the par-5 sixth, going on to complete his front nine round with back-to-back birdies at the 8th and 9th for a turning score of 2-under par, 33.

He opened his back nine run with a further two birdies at the 11th and 12th followed by a bogey at the 13th, going on to hold par through the rest of the holes for a round score of 68.

A total of 21 players made the CUT which was eventually set at 8-over par, among those who missed the chance to play in the third and fourth rounds include the winner of the Royal Nairobi leg, Anthony Juma, Uganda’s Philip Kasozi, Mohit Mediratta and Riz Charania.

