Mwamba keep KRU Women’s title hunt alive

Mwamba RFC player Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okelo in action during a past tournament. PHOTO/KRU

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Mwamba remained pegged at the apex of the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Women’s festival standings after clinching victory at the second round held at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka on Sunday.

In the new format, Mwamba finished top of the five-team tier one standings after winning all their matches and conceding only one try in the process.

“The girls have been giving their all during our training sessions and it is paying off handsomely if these first two legs are anything to go by. Our hard work started last year, we might not have won any leg but we learned several lessons that we have been working on ever since,” Mwamba’s Coach Joseph Baabu told KRU’s official website.

He added; “The fact that we have a lot more leadership in the team is working great for us because of the maturity of several of the players. The decision making in almost all our matches has been a sight to behold.”

The unstoppable Mwamba picked up clean slate victories in the first three matches, beating Impala 22-0, Nakuru 12-0 and downing hosts Northern Suburbs 19-0. They finished off their campaign with victory over Homeboyz, beating them 10-5.

Nakuru and Homeboyz were tied on 8 points at the end of the festival. Nakuru registered two wins (6 points) and two losses (2 points) while Homeboyz posted two draws (4 points), one win (3 points) and one loss (1 point).

Northern Suburbs finished fourth with 7 points coming off two losses (2 points), one win (3 points) and one draw (2 points) while Impala was fifth with 5 points coming off three losses (3 points) and one draw (2 points).

-Additional info courtesy KRU

