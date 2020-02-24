Mobile fitness App set to be launched in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Fitness enthusiasts and by large sportsmen and women in Kenya are set to benefit from a new fitness mobile application, ManyActive, which is set to be launched in the country on March 30.

The App will be a host of many providers including gyms, nutritionists, beauticians, personal trainers, fitness classes like Yoga, Zumba, HIIT, boxing among other and it has been hailed as ‘the Uber’ of fitness.

The App will enable its registered members to access the facilities wherever they are without any restriction, provided that they have subscribed to a membership plan and have enough balance in their wallet to do so.

Service providers will also have an increased revenue collection as well as maintain their strong brand publicity through an assured visibility on the app at no upfront cost.

ManyActive has four membership categories with a varied but favorable monthly rates. They are Student at Sh3,800, Go at Sh4,800, Active as Sh8,000 and Unlimited which is tailored for corporates.

The pre-launch packages give a certain number of access for a thirty days period and users are able to top up their accounts at any time if depleted.

“We established this app so that we can bring all these providers at par and have users access them at standardised rates that are cheaper than walk-in rates thus making access to wellness more convenient and accessible,” Evelyn Oloo, the founder of the ManyActive App says.

She adds; “The process is simple, download app, register, top up then start searching, booking, exploring and meeting other like-minded people.”

