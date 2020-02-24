Kenya’s Ogalo earns Olympic Taekwondo slot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenya’s Faith Ogalo after clinching an Olympic slot at the qualifiers in Rabat, Morocco. PHOTO/NOCK/Twitter

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Africa Games silver medalist Faith Ogalo has booked a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in her Taekwondo heavyweight category after emerging victorious at the qualifiers in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday.

The third-year Kibabii University student beat Florence Eldima from Chad 27- 21 in the final to become the first taekwondo athlete to book a ticket to Tokyo.

This will be the first time Kenya has produced a Taekwondo athlete to qualify for the Olympics since Beijing in 2008 where Milka Akinyi and Dickson Wamwiri represented the country.

Meanwhile, three other Kenyans in Newton Maliro, Edwin Lemiso and Evelyn Aluoch saw their hopes go up in flames after they failed to make it past the semi-finals.

