Chapa Dimba trio called up to Starlets squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Beijing Raiders’ midfielder Salome Drailer in action during the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Nairobi Regional finals at the Jamhuri High School grounds on February 23, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has called up three players from the Nairobi Region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom finals andthey will be expected to link up with the rest of the squad in camp ahead of the Turkish Women’s Cup next month.

Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) Salome Drailer from Beijing Raiders and the Acakoro duo of Diana Hashina and Sylvia Makungu will link up with the rest of the team after impressing during Sunday’s regional finals.

Drailer scored four goals as Raiders beat Acakoro 6-0 and impressed Ouma who was in attendance.

“She (Drailer) is one of the players I have been tracking for the last three years and I think she will make a good addition to the national team. They deserve to be there and I have given them a chance to compete with the rest of the players for a place in the team,” Ouma told Capital Sports.

Falling Waters striker Jane Njeri in action against Limuru Starlets at the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Central region finals in Nanyuki on January 19, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ouma had already called up Falling Waters’ attacker Jane Njeri to the squad and according to sources, her teammate and the Central region MVP Mariam Lutomia might also be called up after catching the coach’s attention on referral.

The team started camp on Monday and will be in training for the rest of the week before they leave for Turkey for the invitational tournament on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ouma has lauded the partnership between Safaricom and Football Kenya Federation in organizing the Chapa Dimba tournament, saying it has given more youth a chance to show their talent.

“This partnership shows what corporates can achieve if they continue supporting the grassroots. There has been immense talent on show during this tournament in all regions and as a federation is also helps us in scouting more talent,” Ouma said.

Chief Customer Officer at Safaricom Sylvia Mulinge also stated they were proud to play a role in the development of youth football in the country.

Beijing Raiders’ midfielder Salome Drailer in action during the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Nairobi Regional finals at the Jamhuri High School grounds on February 23, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“The success of this tournament means that the insight we had in investing in young people was right. It also means that young people just need an opportunity and we have provided a platform for them to be seen and be shortlisted in the national team. For us it is satisfying and we are grateful,” Mulinge said.

Meanwhile, Ouma has admitted that he was impressed by several players and has already drafted them into his database. Wingbacks Selvin Atamba and Maxmilla Robi as well as Fasila Adhiambo are the players from Raiders who will be in Ouma’s mind for future tournaments.

The tactician has also urged grassroot coaches to ensure they help document the players’ details from an early age to make it easier for them to be tracked and drafted into the national team.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)