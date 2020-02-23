Drailer hands Beijing Chapa Dimba crown

2 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Salome Drailer and Fasila Adhiambo made up a devastating combination as Beijing Raiders thrashed defending champions Acakoro 6-0 to reclaim the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Nairobi Region title in a sizzling final at the Jamhuri High School on Sunday.

Drailer struck a sensational four goals with Fasila adding up a brace and an assist as the season one champions made up for their miss last season to clinch the title and proceed to June’s national finals.

Beijing were in no mood to drop the pot this time and judging from their semi-final performance on Saturday, they were always going to be the team to beat.

After a tensely fought opening half hour, the game began to open up with 15 minutes remaining and Beijing struck the opener in the 40th minute, Drailer running to a through ball before striking between the keeper’s legs for the first of her three.

At the stroke of halftime, Beijing doubled their tally when Fasila rounded the keeper after some haphazard defending from Acakoro before slapping the ball into an empty net under pressure from two defenders.

Going to the break with a healthy 2-0 lead, Beijing scented victory and were already rubbing their hands for the trophy.

The girls from Kariobangi came back determined in the second half and planted the ball constantly in Beijing’s half.

But all the hopes of a comeback suffered a devastating knockout blow when they conceded the third after 59 minutes, Drailer planting a header beyond the keeper from a Fasila corner unmarked at the edge of the six yard box.

The day went from bad to worse in the 73rd minute when Drailer completed her hattrick with a simple finish past the keeper off a brilliant pass from Purity Dobister.

From then on, it was downhill for the defending champions, four goals inside their bags back home and a flailing spirit to conjure any comeback.

Fasila added her second in the 76th minute with another simple tap in from a Maxmilla Robi cross from the right. Drailer then cemented the game with four minutes left, a vicious shot inside the box after running behind the defense leaving the keeper with no chance.

