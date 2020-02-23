Dagoretti revel in Chapa Dimba penalty joy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dagoretti Mixed High School players celebrate after beating Hakati Sportiff on post-match penalties to clinch the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Nairobi Region title at the Jamhuri High School on February 23, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – Ghai Mwongela scored the winning spot kick as Dagoretti Mixed High School beat Makadara’s Hakati Sportiff 4-3 on post-match penalties to clinch the Nairobi Region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom boys title at the Jamhuri High School on Sunday.

The game was forced to the lottery after a barren draw in the regular 90 minutes and Dagoretti who had the most of chances in open play endured the nerves to clinch the victory and book a ticket to the national finals.

While it was Mwongela who scored the winning kick, keeper Joseph Kagari earned his fair share of plaudits, saving one of the penalties while the other was struck wide.

Hakati stepped up first with Jackson Jumba striking it clean into the net before Victor Kagai responded for Dagoretti.

The boys from Makadara were handed a massive advantage by their keeper Elvis Ochieng who brilliantly dived to his right to save off John Baraza, just after Julius Juma had scored their second to give them a 2-1 edge going to the third.

Dagoretti Mixed High School defender Ghai Mwongeli celebrates after they beat Hakati Sportiff on post-match penalties to clinch the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Nairobi Region title at the Jamhuri High School on February 23, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

However, they could not make the most of the slight step ahead with Peter Wambua striking his penalty wide while Dagoretti bounced back to tie the shootout at 2-2 when Peter Achoka scored with a sublime kick.

Both teams scored their fourth, Lewis Bandi for Hakati and Alex Munga for Dagoretti.

Hakati would then throw themselves off balance when Glen Magolo saw the final penalty saved, leaving all for Dagoretti to do; just score and clinch the crown.

Mwongela stepped up and in the coolest of fashions with nerves of steel struck to the bottom right to win the title for his charges.

Dagoretti Mixed High School players celebrate after they beat Hakati Sportiff on post-match penalties to clinch the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Nairobi Region title at the Jamhuri High School on February 23, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

It was a relieving shoot-out result for Dagoretti as they had dominated the chances especially in the opening half.

Skipper Peter Chibole who was impressive in the tie had the best chance when he swung a brilliant shot from the edge of the area but it went inches over. Felix Okoth also had a good chance when he controlled the ball beautifully on the right but his shot flew straight into the keeper’s arms.

