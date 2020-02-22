Mwamba hit Impala to close on playoff slot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mwamba RFC’s Patrick Ruhiu is tackled by Impala defence during their Kenya Cup match on 22nd February 2020 at the Nairobi Railway Club. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA



NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Mwamba RFC kept their Kenya Cup playoff ambitions alive after edging out Impala Saracens 15-11 on Saturday in the penultimate round of matches before heading to the knockout phase

The win at Nairobi Railway Club, was Mwamba’s second in a row and it meant a lot for Kulabu as far as their dream of winning the Kenya Cup is concerned ahead of their final match against Nondescripts.

Mwamba bagged four points that saw them climb to fourth on 38 points dislodging Oilers who lost 43-13 to champions KCB RFC in the other fixture hosted at the Lions Den in Ruaraka.

Mwamba RFC’s Edwin Machanje is tackled by Impala Saracen’s Davies Makori during their Kenya Cup match. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Elsewhere, Nakuru whore are also eying a slot in playoff, were dealt with a blow after falling 12-33 away to Kenya Harlequin at the RFUEA Ground.

Nakuru who occupied seventh position on 33 points before entering this fixture, needed maximum points in their final two matches and hope other results go their way to make the playoff, but having lose one, things are thick for the Wanyore.

Nakuru’s final match is against Western Bulls who were relegated on Saturday by Homeboyz after losing 6-56.

In other results,Western Bulls succumbed to 56-6 defeat to Homeboyz RFC, log leaders Kabras Sugar mauled Nondescripts 52-6 while Kisumu fell 38-5 to Blakblad.

