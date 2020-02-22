Jesus saves Man City over Leicester

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 22 – Substitute Gabriel Jesus scored an 80th-minute winner as Manchester City extended their advantage over Leicester to seven points in the battle for second spot in the Premier League.

It seemed Manchester City’s chance to earn an away win had gone when Sergio Aguero had his spot-kick beaten away by Kasper Schmeichel, after the video assistant referee ruled Dennis Praet had blocked Ilkay Gundogan’s strike with his arm.

But with 10 minutes of normal time remaining the visitors made the breakthrough when the Brazilian striker found the back of the net with a low strike from Riyad Mahrez’s through ball.

Striker Jamie Vardy went closest for Leicester when his clipped shot in the first half came off the base of the post, while team-mate James Maddison tested the reflexes of Ederson with a free-kick from 30 yards out.

Manchester City are now 19 points behind leaders Liverpool who play West Ham on Monday.

