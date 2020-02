0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Kenya’s hard hitting Rayton ‘Boom Boom’ Okwiri sailed through to the quarter finals of the middle weight category after seeing off Elmagasbi Emhemed of Libya as the Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers got underway on Thursday in Dakar, Senegal.

