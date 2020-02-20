Acakoro face St. Anne in Chapa Dimba opener

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Acakoro Ladies celebrate their win with the Safaricom Chapa Dimba trophy held at Goan Institute.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Defending champions Acakoro from the Korogocho Slums will face off with Makadara’s St. Anne in the first semi final of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Nairobi Region final when the tourney kicks off on Saturday at the Jamhuri High School.

Acakoro who weathered a tough storm to beat Carolina from Kibera on penalties last season will look to retaion their crown and head back to the nationals where they fell off in the finals last season.

In the other semi-final, season one champions Beijing Raiders from Starehe will look to regain lost glory, but they must first overcome Kibagare Girls from Westlands in the semis before they can dream of a berth in the final.

Beijing head coach Mark Okwiri has vowed that his girls will pull all stops to ensure they wrestle back the title and says they have trained and prepared well for the battle at Jamhuri.

“We are prepared for the tournament because this season, I have brought in fresh blood who are hungry for the glory. These are young players who I feel have a unique and exciting style of play that will give us the much-deserved win and a chance to represent Nairobi Region at the Nationals,” Okwiri stated.

Beijing Raiders player Selvin Kasowa (in a blue bib) scores a goal during the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Regional finals at Stima Club Grounds, Thika roadd. Beijing Raiders won the match after beating Acakoro 5-0.

Meanwhile, the boys’ category will usher new champions as last season’s conquerors South B United failed to make it to the regionals after falling off in the preliminary grassroot rounds.

Brookshine Academy from Kasarani will play Madaraka’s Harakati Sportiff with Kenya School of Government (KSG) from Westlands taking on Dagoretti High school in the other semi.

Both last four matches will be played on Saturday before the crowning moment set for Sunday.

The winning teams will walk away with Sh 200,000 each and a chance to represent the region in the National finals set for June while the runners up will pocket Sh100,000 with a host of individual prices set to be won.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)