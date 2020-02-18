January finest Muyoti eyes maiden KPL title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kakamega Homeboyz Coach Nicholas Muyoti (Right) receiving the January Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month Award. Photo/SJAK

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti is determined to write history at the club, by guiding the side to a first ever Kenyan Premier League title.

Muyoti, a former AFC Leopards midfielder, made the remarks on Tuesday after being crowned the January Fidelity Insurance Kenyan Premier League Coach of Month winner after winning all the four matches that month to collect the available 12 points.

Muyoti who sees his side sit third on 41 points, four behind leaders Gor Mahia, believes they are on the right track to achieving the feat.

He won the accolade ahead of Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack in a unanimous vote cast by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya to pocket Sh75000 alongside a personalized trophy for his January performance.

“I’m thankful to God who has led me thus far. My appreciation also goes to the players, management and sponsors for working tirelessly and ensuring that we win our games. We are prepared to go all the way and win this league even though our motto remains taking one game at a time,” said the joyful tactician.

Muyoti registered impeccable results in January winning four out of four while plundering nine goals in the process.

First off was relegation bound Kisumu All Stars who soaked in four goals at the hands of ruthless Homeboyz.

Muyoti then mustered a 1-0 victory over Zoo then crowned their season so far by trouncing defending champions Gor Mahia 2-1.

A routine 2-1 victory over Kariobangi Sharks sent Homeboyz cruising to the top and completed an excellent month.

“Our target remains winning the league and we really believe it can happen, all the teams in the top four or five have a chance and it’s only going to depend on who has the best run in. But I’d love to break Gor Mahia’s dominance and give the top division some excitement. The league is not interesting at all when one team wins every season,” Muyoti who compared Gor’s title grip to the monotony of some top European leagues remarked.

