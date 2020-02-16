NBA All-Star MVP Award to be named after Kobe Bryant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United, Kingdom, Feb 16 – The NBA All-Star MVP Award has been permanently renamed after LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, died with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash last month, aged 41.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Bryant’s death was “unspeakable” and the league was keen to “honour” him.

“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game,” Silver said.

“He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world.”

NBA All-Star Weekend 2020: Slam dunks, emotional tributes and the best players

NBA to honour basketball great in All-Star Game

The Kobe Bryant MVP Award 2020 will be presented to the most valuable player at the end of the NBA All-Star game between Team Giannis Antetokounmpo and Team LeBron James on Sunday at Chicago’s United Center.

-By BBC Sport-

