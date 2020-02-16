Hamilton expects quiet 2021 driver market

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 16 – Reigning World Champion Lewis Hamilton doesn’t think there will be many drivers swapping teams among the top three for 2021.

The new regulations coming for next year have the potential to mix up the grid, and with contracts coming to an end for many of the biggest stars, there is the potential to take a risk and maybe earn the reward of a title-winning car.

Hamilton joins the likes of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo as the big names who remain without terms for 2021, but the six-time champ doesn’t expect much movement among the top three of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the launch of the W11, Hamilton said: “In the top teams there isn’t going to be a lot of movement, most likely.

“In the ones cascading down I’m not too sure what everyone’s contracts are – but I don’t think there’s going to be a huge amount of movement.

“I think just get used to what’s similar at the moment. I don’t know what Seb’s [Vettel] plan is for the future.”

Hamilton himself was linked to Vettel’s seat at Ferrari, but the rumours have fizzled out somewhat with the Briton set to negotiate a new deal with Mercedes soon.

Outside of F1 Hamilton is very active – he has his own fashion line with Tommy Hilfiger and part-owns his own vegan burger joint among other ventures.

Those projects and his freedom could well be restricted if he was part of Ferrari, and Hamilton was clear that he wouldn’t join any team that would stop him being himself.

“It’s not about freedom, it’s about being able to be yourself. People say, ‘you wouldn’t be able to get the freedom here and there’, but I wouldn’t go anywhere where I would be able to be myself,” he explained.

“When I joined this team, Mercedes embraced that and Toto [Wolff, team boss] could see this is the way I am.

“We have the biggest sponsors, we’ve been winning the most championships and we’ve won the most races. I don’t think there’s a single bad thing about it.”

(Visited 17 times, 3 visits today)