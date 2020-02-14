Magical Kenya Open gets Sh40m from KBL

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship has been handed a major boost after Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its premium spirits brand Johnnie Walker injected Sh40 million sponsorship for this year’s event set for March 12-15 at Karen Country Club.

The sponsorship tranche is the second part of the three-year deal committed last year with the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL), organisers of the golf championship that secured rights to be the official alcoholic beverages partner.

Speaking at the cheque presentation ceremony held at the KBL offices, Managing Director, Jane Karuku noted that the partnership with the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship fits well with the organisation’s sports development agenda.

“The Kenya Breweries Limited is delighted to continue its sponsorship of the Magical Kenya Open for yet another year. As the most premier sporting event in the region, the Golf Championship continues to fit in with the company’s goals,” Karuku said.

The sponsorship announcement comes a few days after Johnnie Walker announced a Sh3.2 million payouts to Kenya’s top pro golfers Dismas Indiza and Greg Snow, as well as sponsorship towards the last three local legs of the 2019/20 Safari Tour Golf series.

Karuku added that the continued partnership offers the brand an opportunity to interact with their consumers, while promising fans a great experience at the four-day tournament.

“This renewed commitment gives us yet another opportunity to interact with golf fans and our target audience across the region. We look forward to offering fans and players the best of experiences at the 2020 Magical Kenya Open, courtesy of Johnnie Walker,” she added.

Kenya Open Golf Limited Director Joe Wangai expressed delight at having KBL on board for the Tournament.

“This year we are happy to once again welcome the Kenya Breweries Limited on board, through the Johnnie Walker brand as the official alcoholic beverage partner. Last year, the brand brought the tournament village to life, which in turn saw a record number of fans attending the tournament,” he stated.

“This year we have once again taken steps to ensure that the fans have a great time at the tournament, the access to the golf course will be through the village area, and with KBL on board, we are sure to have a great experience for all,” he added.

Karuku concluded by urging fans to come out in large numbers to enjoy four days of great golf.

“As an organization, we look forward to being part of another successful tournament and wish to welcome Kenyans to join us at the Karen Country Club from the 12th-15th of March, for a truly unique experience courtesy of Johnnie Walker.”

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)