Watching Olunga videos, Idolizing CR7: Yassin aims high

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – For 17-year old Yassin Mohammed, a chance to even shake the hand of Harambee Stars and Kashiwa Reysol forward Michael Olunga would make his day, but his dream would be to play alongside the former Gor Mahia forward in the national team.

Mohammed was the top scorer at the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Eastern region final in Machakos, netting eight goals in two matches to lead his team Tumaini school to the title and a shot at the national finals.

He was not only named top scorer, but also the tournament’s Most valuable Player. He scored four as they beat Biashara United 7-1 in the semis and three in the final where they overcame Black Panthers 4-1.

“It would be my dream come true to one day play for the national team. I always admire Olunga and watch his videos on YouTube and I always try to emulate him. I look at how he positions himself, how he runs and scores and I always try to do that in training,” the striker stated.

He added; “One day, it would be great if I meet him, even say hit to him and get to speak to him.”

The 17-year old who turns out for Division Two side Mwingi Junior Stars was born and raised in the Ukambani region and says he knew from a young age that football was what his future was going to be about.

“I was born and raised in Mwingi and from an early age, I was always passionate about football, playing with my friends in the dusty fields of our estate and until when I went to school at Tumaini. I knew that I had a talent and I promised to work hard so that one day, it can also help me and my family,” he stated.

He has so far played three matches for his Mwingi side in the Division Two league, scoring two goals, but he believes he has what it takes to perform at the top level and wants to make a Kenyan Premier League move in the next few years.

“My dream would be to play for Bandari in the KPL. My mum comes from the coast and so getting a chance to play at bandari would be almost like a home move for me. I love how they play, I love their culture and soon, I would want to play there,” he noted.

With the national finals set to be played in Mombasa, Mohamed believes this will be an opportune moment for him to prove his prowess, hoping the scouts from the Coastal based club will be present to watch the finals set for June.

“I am particularly excited about that and I hope some of the coaches come. I have already proved myself in the regionals and I would want to do it in the nationals as well. I want to play at a bigger stage; maybe the KPL or the NSL to get more experience and to grow as a player. If given a chance, I know I can do it,” stated the young forward.

Among his short terms dreams as well is to be among the 16 selected boys to be drafted into the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom All Star team that will head out to Spain for a 10-day training camp in Madrid and having been named MVP, stands a good chance.

For a striker who idolizes former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo and with the camp set to be held in the Spanish capital, Mohamed has even a bigger incentive to yearn for that chance.

“I am a young boy, born and bred in Mwingi all my life, I have never been on an aeroplane and definitely this will be more than a dream for me. But not only that, getting a chance to go and learn from big teams and high level coaches will be huge for my career,” he said.

“If I get the chance I will work hard to prove my worth there and who knows, maybe there will be scouts there who will be interested in me. It is a chance that you get rarely and if I am selected, I will do my best to get as much as I can off the trip,” stated Mohamed.

He also hopes to aid his team Tumaini to clinch the national title.

“This has been our first time to come all the way to the regionals and we have won it. Now, we want to try and do the same at the nationals. We know the competition will be stiff but we are ready to compete with the best,” he stated.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)