Tumaini crowned Chapa Dimba Eastern kings

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 9 – Yasin Mohamed scored a sensational hattrick as Makueni’s Tumaini School thrashed Meru’s Black Panthers 4-1 to clinch the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Eastern Region boys’ title in Machakos on Sunday.

Mohamed who had scored four on Saturday as Tumaini hammered Moyale’s Biashara FC in the semis showed it was no fluke as he struck thrice, taking his tournament tally to seven and a comfortable grasp on the golden boot.

The lanky forward broke the deadlock just after four minutes when he ran behind the defense to meet an Ian Wafula freekick and flick a header beyond Black Panthers keeper Kelvin Githui.

It weas a comfortable start for the boys from Makueni especially after enjoying some massive home ground advantage with the Kenyatta Stadium crowd cheering their every move.

They came close to a second minutes later when Petros Muthui took on a long range shot which bounced awkwardly infront of the keeper, but he adjusted himself quick enough to parry it away for a corner.

The boys from Makueni were relentless and they were 2-0 up in the 19th minute when another intelligent run from Mohamed saw him pick on a cross from the right before controlling it calmly and slotting beyond the keeper.

Panthers tried to pull themselves back into contention but lacked the much needed coordination in the final third, oft losing quality balls in good scoring range.

They came close however 10 minutes to the break but Joseph Muriuki’s header from skipper Yasin Mbarak’s cross hit the crossbar. They couldn’t conjure a goal, going to the break two goals down.

But just four minutes after the break, all hopes of a comeback were thwarted when Mohamed completed his hattrick after rounding the keeper to tap into an empty net when he ran onto a defense splitting pass from Muthui.

Panthers however gave a fight despite going down and had a chance when Dennis Murithi broke through on goal but his shot flew over the bar.

They however got a reprieve with quarter of an hour left when Enow Abdulmalik’s volley from the edge of the area looped over the keeper.

Murithi should have done better two minutes later when he found shooting space inside the box but his effort was saved and the rebound cluttered away by the keeper’s legs.

Panthers piled the pressure, but couldn’t come up with a formula of a memorable comeback to get into contention.

It was Tumaini who would move the game beyond reach, Moses Kapirante scoring with a low shot with just a minute of regulation time left.

Tumaini not only walked away with a glittering trophy and Sh200,000 in cash money but also a chance to represent the Eastern region at the national finals in June.

