Isiolo clinch Eastern Chapa DImba girls title

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 9 – Isiolo Starlets came from a goal down to beat Chuka University 3-2 to clinch the Eastern Region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Girls title at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

A second half brace from Hilda Wanjiku handed the girls from Isiolo their maiden crown, despite a late fightback from Chuka.

Chuka danger girl Susan Wanjeri gave them a lead inside three minutes before Halakhe Guyate drew Isiolo level. In the second half, Wanjiku scored twice in the space of five minutes with Wanjeri scoring the second for Chuka and her fourth of the tournament.

Wanjeri who had scored a brace yesterday as Chuka progressed to the final with a 2-1 victory over former champions Ngakaa broke the deadlock just after three minutes.

But that lead didn’t last long as Isiolo, eight goal winners from day one, went back straight level after piling in the pressure, Guyate finding the back of the net.

In the second half, Isiolo scored twice much with some touch of fortune and complacency in the Chuka backline.

Nine minutes after the restart, Wanjiku scored the first of her two with a shot from the right after a quick turn of play by Isiolo from defense to offense, Nasibo Ibrahim sending her teammate through on goal with a peach of a pass.

Four minutes later, a blunder from Chuka keeper Lavender Akoth who tried to make a Cruyff turn inside the box cost her team as she was dispossessed by Wanjiku who struck straight at an empty goal.

In a crazy turn of events, Chuka got the second immediately when off the restart, Wanjeri struck straight at goal with the Isiolo backline and their keeper still embracing in celebrating their third goal.

With the goal, Chuka had a shot of confidence and they pressed the girls from Isiolo county in their own half, seeking for a much needed equalizer.

Wanjeri came close when she took a brilliant turn at the edge of the box off a Rahab Omwenga pass, but she took a hurried touch with only the keeper to beat, her shot rolling wide.

Their hunt for an equalizer almost suffered a devastating blow with eight minutes left when Wanjiku dribbled into the box, but her shot was saved by the keeper who had sped off her line.

Isiolo held on for the final few minutes of the game to not only earn victory and the Eastern Region title, but a ticket to the national finals set to be staged in June in Mombasa.

