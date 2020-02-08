Chinoso brace hands Gor second season loss

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Elli Asieche and Nigerian forward Promise Chinese combined twice as Sofapaka beat Gor Mahia 3-1 at the Narok Stadium on Saturday evening to hand the reigning Kenyan champions only their second loss this season.

Sebastine Ikekhai added the third for the 2009 league champions with a ferocious thunderbolt as they savored the victory south of the Rift Valley.

Chinoso broke the deadlock within the opening minute of the game before Gor drew back through Samuel Onyango, but the Nigerian signed in mid-season proved his worth with a second half goal as Batoto ba Mungu weaved to only their fourth victory over Gor in 24 meetings.

With the victory, Sofapaka move eighth in the standings with 30 points while Gor sees their lead on top of the log cut down to three points after second placed Homeboyz played to a 1-1 draw with Bandari in Mombasa earlier in the day.

Meanwhile in other results, Wazito FC finally found their winning formula after beating Western Stima 2-1 in the early kick off in Narok while Ulinzi Stars played to a 1-1 draw with Nzoia Sugar in Bungoma.

In Muhoroni, relegation fighting Chemelil Sugar falso finally found their winning feet after beating Posta Rangers 2-1 to earn a massive three points that propelled them to nine points, only three off the survival slots.

In the other fixture, Mathare United thrashed Zoo Kericho 3-1 at the Kasarani Stadium.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)