On form Kabras shift focus to Enterprise Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – Defending champions Kabras Sugar will look to translate their brilliant Kenya Cup form to the Enterprise Cup when they start their title defense at home against Menengai Oilers at the Bull Ring in Kakamega on Saturday.

Kabras hit Impala 37-7 to win their maiden Enterprise title last year and will be looking to make it two in a row. Meanwhile, Impala will look to make another run to the finals, making amends for their checkered run in the Kenya Cup.

They will be at home to Championship side Mean Machine at the Impala Grounds.

Meanwhile, bankers KCB who are placed second in the Kenya Cup standings will be playing at home against Championship leaders Strathmore University at the Lion’s Den in Ruaraka.

Homeboyz who clinched the Enterprise crown in 2018 will take on fellow Kenya Cup side Kenya Harlequins on Ngong Road as Nondies playe host to Masinde Muliro University at Jamhuri Park.

Nakuru RFC will be the only side un-involved in the round of 16 matches as they have earned a straight ticket to the semis after Mombasa RFC pulled out of the competition.

Other fixtures pit Blak Blad against Western Bulls at the Kenyatta University while Mwamba are drawn against Kisumu in a fixture slated for the Railway Club.

Meanwhile, Kabras will also look to defend the Mwamba Cup, a tournament for reserve teams. They will get their round of 16 campaign underway with a home clash against Northern Suburbs as Mwamba II host the Daystar Falcons.

Other matches in the Mwamba Cup will see Nakuru II play the Catholic Monks with Impala Saracens II taking on Swara.

Strathmore Leos II are at home to Nondescripts II, Kenya Harlequin II face Shamas Rugby Foundation, Homeboyz II are up against Menengai Oilers II as KCB II play the Administration Police Warriors.

Elsewhere, the new season of the Kenya Rugby Union women’s festival will kick off this Sunday at the Kenyatta University Grounds.

Defending champions Nakuru ladies will be the top seeds and will headline Pool A where they will face off with Shamas Rugby Foundation and Kisumu Dolphins who are making their second appearance.

Last year’s runners up Impala have been drawn in Pool B with Northern Suburbs and Comras while hosts Kenyatta University BladBabes are in Pool C with Homeboyz and Mwamba.

