Minute’s silence for KPL, NSL matches in honor of Moi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – The Football Kenya Federation has announced there will be a minute’s silence in all Kenyan Premier League, National Super League and Division One matches this weekend in honor of former President Daniel Arap Moi who died on Tuesday.

In a statement from the federation General Secretary Barry Otieno, this will be done in his honor after the government announced a period of national mourning, with public viewing of the former Head of State’s body set to start on Saturday at Parliament buildings.

“Football Kenya Federation is deeply saddened by the passing of Mzee Moi – a true Sportsman who during his tenure, left an indelible footprint not only in football but the entire sporting fraternity,” read part of a letter signed by Otieno sent out to all clubs.

The former President was often referred to as Mwanaspoti number one due to his love for sport. Among his memories as a football fan are the Moi Golden Cup, now FKF Cup, gifting AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia pieces of land in the 80’s as well as constantly attending Harambee Stars matches.

He has been mourned for the better part of the week by sports people across the country, everyone remembering his contribution to the growth of the game especially with the Nyayo and Moi Sports Centre Kasarani having been constructed under his watch.

