Makwata relishing Jesse partnership at Zesco

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Former AFC Leopards hitman John Mark Makwata left Nairobi on Tuesday afternoon to head to Ndola where he starts a three year journey with Zesco United, and he is excited at the prospect of partnering upfront with former Tusker FC man Jesse Were.

Makwata leaves the Kenyan Premier League having netted 12 goals in 15 matches and he goes to Zambia with a huge reputation. At Zesco, Were has been among Zesco’s top scorer and Makwata relished the goals this partnership can yield.

“I am really excited because Jesse has been there and has been scoring the goals for Zesco. I am really looking forward to partnering with him because I believe it is a partnership that can bring so many goals for the club. I am looking forward to it,” the forward stated.

-Buildcon memories

This will be his second sojourn to Zambia having moved to another top tier side, Buildcon FC in 2017, but didn’t enjoy as much success.

“I think I am more experienced now having played in different teams and I know what it takes to play there. Also, I will have Jesse and Calabar (David Owino) there so it will not be hard to settle in and get to know my way around,” the forward averred.

At Zesco, Makwata will vie for a starting role with Zambian international Winston Kalengo and former Sofapaka man Umaru Kasumba who has however found it hard to crack into the team’s starting XI.

-Competition for places

“I know there will be lots of competition for places but I am ready. I feel like I am in good form and if I continue working the way I am I will definitely have a place in the team,” the confident goal poacher further noted.

He has also paid glowing tribute to Leopards for giving him the chance for half a season having left his stint in Kuwait in search of more competitive football to open up bigger opportunities.

