Dates announced for 2020 Kenya Ladies Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – The Vipingo Ridge will once again host the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, part of the Ladies European Tour, after a successful event last year, with this year’s showpiece confirmed for November 12-15.

The Vipingo Ridge Baobab Course is the only golf course accredited by the PGA.

Golfers from all over the world will travel to the coast and take on the challenging par-72 course, attempting to take the crown from 2019’s winner Esther Henseleit from Germany who, in an exciting twist to the leaderboard in December, beat 3-day frontrunner Julia Engström in the final round.

Among the star players who graced the event last year was Cheyenne Wood, who is a niece to golfing great Tiger Woods.

Broadcast live across the globe to millions of viewers, 2019’s event showcased Kenya as a unique golfing and holiday destination and elevated the country as a viable player on the world’s sporting stage.

The unique tournament on the shores of the Indian Ocean was lauded by many as an incredible success for players, partners and spectators alike. In 2020, it is hoped that this legacy will continue and Kenyans across the nation, both men and women, will embrace the game.

