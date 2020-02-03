Africans in Europe: Samagoal gets Tanzanians wagging

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Feb 3 – Mbwana Ally Samatta, the first Tanzanian to play in the English Premier League got Tanzanian tongues wagging after marking his first Premier League start with a goal.

Here is a look at some of the key performances from Africans playing in Europe:

England

Mbwana Ally Samatta (Aston Villa)

The Tanzania striker marked his Premier League debut with a goal but couldn’t stop his team suffering a damaging 2-1 loss at fellow strugglers Bournemouth on Saturday.

Having joined from Belgian club Genk in January, Samatta was making only his second appearance for Villa and he netted in the 70th minute after being named in the starting line-up.

With Villa trailing 2-0, Samatta rose to head home from Keinan Davis’s deflected shot, making the 27-year-old the first Tanzanian to score in the Premier League.

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

The Egypt forward scored twice in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Southampton at Anfield as the runaway leaders took another step towards winning their first English title since 1990.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side leading through goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson, Salah struck in the 71st minute from Henderson’s pass.

He scored again from close-range in stoppage-time to make it 42 games unbeaten for Liverpool in the league.

Liverpool have equalled Manchester City’s record of 20 consecutive Premier League home wins and only Bill Shankly’s Liverpool team in 1972 had a longer winning streak on home soil in English top-flight history.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAYEYANG (Arsenal)

The Gabon striker endured a rare off-day against Burnley as the Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor.

Aubameyang had seven goals in four previous games against Burnley, but he couldn’t break the deadlock this time.

In his first game back from suspension, he failed to beat Burnley keeper Nick Pope with a chip, then headed wide from Alexandre Lacazette’s cross.

Spain

Nigeria’s Kenneth Omeruo scored his first goal for Leganes on Sunday to help his team to a surprise 2-1 win at home to Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Omeruo grabbed the equaliser with a guided finish into the bottom corner at Butarque, where he was making his 15th league appearance alongside compatriot Chidozie Awaziem in defence.

France

OPA NGUETTE/HABIB DIALLO (METZ)

Metz duo Opa Nguette and Habib Diallo combined to score their side’s three goals in a 3-1 victory over Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Senegalese midfielder Nguette has now netted four times in Ligue 1 this term after grabbing a double, while his compatriot Diallo is fourth in the scoring charts with 12 goals.

MAMA BALDE (DIJON)

Bissau-Guinean international Mama Balde scored twice as Dijon claimed a crucial 3-0 win against fellow strugglers Brest on Saturday. The 24-year-old now has four goals in his last four league matches.

Italy

JEREMIE BOGA (Sassuolo)

Ivorian midfielder Boga’s handball threw rivals Roma a lifeline with Jordan Veretout converting the penalty from the spot.

But Boga immediately hit back to make amends, cutting inside to rifle in a superb fourth goal for a 4-2 win, his side’s first ever in the top flight over the capital side.

It was the 23-year-old former Chelsea player’s sixth league goal this season for Sassuolo, twice his tally for the 2018-2019 campaign.

BOBBY ADEKANYE (Lazio)

Nigerian Bobby Adekanye came on after the break for just his third league appearance with the 20-year-old former Liverpool youngster tapping in his first Serie A goal to complete a 5-1 rout of rock bottom SPAL for third-placed Lazio.

Germany

Bote ‘Ridle’ Baku (Mainz)

The 21-year-old German-born midfielder – who is eligible for both Democratic Republic of the Congo and Germany at international level – had a golden chance in the second half to bring Mainz within one goal of the German champions but fired wide in Bayern’s 3-1 win.

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund)

The Real Madrid loanee had a quiet game in Dortmund’s 5-0 win over Union Berlin, the Moroccan found out of position on more than one occasion – and was substituted in the 64th minute and cut an obviously frustrated figure on the sideline.

