Nana saves Sofapaka point against Mathare

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Ghanaian forward Jedinak Nana scored with four minutes left as SOfapaka rallied from a goal down to hold Mathare United to a 1-1 draw at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

South Sudanese youngster Daniel Lual had given Mathare the lead in the 53rd minute and they looked well on course for their first win over Sofapaka since July 2018, but they ended up settling for their eighth draw in 24 matches.

With the result, the two teams remained ninth and 10th on the Kenyan Premier League standings with Sofapaka being a point above the slum boys.

In a tightly contested tie, both teams had chances in the opening half, but it ended all barren.

Kepha Aswani had a shot from inside the box blocked while on the opposite end, James Kinyanjui twice tested Richard Aimo in the Sofapaka goal, but both his shots at goal were well handled.

In the second half, Mathare needed just eight minutes to break the deadlock when with the faintest of touches, Lual brushed home Kevin Kimani’s cross after he started a corner short.

The Slum Boys thought they were 2-0 up in the 66th minute once again Lual heading home a Kimani cross, but the goal was ruled out.

Sofapaka piled the pressure to draw back level and they did so with four minutes remaining, Nana simply guiding the ball home from inside the six yard box after Elli Asieche had done well to skip past his marker and cut the ball across for the Ghanaian.

