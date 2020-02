Lavatsa makes Gor return as window shuts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Edwin Lavatsa has marked a return to Gor Mahia after seven years, being one of the last deals to be dragged across the line on deadline day as the Kenyan premier League transfer window closed at midnight on Friday.

Lavatsa had been with Kakamega Homeboyz but little can be written on his time there, but he returns to the club where he made his name as a youngster between 2011 and 2013, winning the Kenyan Premier League title in 2013.

Lavatsa moved to a brief and unsuccessful stint in Algeria with MC Alger and then returned to the country where he has had stints with Bandari, Tusker FC, Mathare United, Wazito and Homeboyz.

He was a cult hero at Gor during his time at the club and he hopes to rekindle the memories on his return. He is among the eight new faces at Gor as the side looks to fight on for a record-extending 19th league title.

Also joining in on transfer deadline day was Ghanaian impirt Jackson Owusu who inks a deal with the Kenyan giants from Asante Kotoko.

Gor have also signed Migori Youth top scorer Clinton Okoth on loan while youngsters Alpha Onyango and Alphonce Omija have been promoted from the youth team.

Also signed in at Gor is Ugandan striker Juma Balinya, Nicholas Omondi from Kibera Black Stars, Mike Apudo from Posta Rangers.

Arch rivals AFC Leopards have meanwhile roped in striker Elvis Rupia on a six month loan deal from Wazito FC to fill in the void left by John Mark Makwata who has joined Zambian side Zesco United.

AFC have also brought on board winger Luis Tera Misiko from Posta Rangers while youngsters Dan Musamali (St Antonys Kitale) and Omar Omari (St Peters Mumias) have joined on long term contracts.

Meanwhile, Chemelil Sugar has been the busiest in the transfer window, making a total of 34 movements; 17 transfers in and 17 players out. The club has recently had a shot in the arm with former Muhoroni Youth owner Moses Adagala getting a stake at the club.

The relegation fighting sugar belt side have since moved their home matches to the Muhoroni Complex and hope to avoid the chop at the end of the season.

Former Muhoroni Youth winger Samuel Ndung’u is one of their highlight players having returned from the region after unsuccessful stints at AFC leopards, Mathare United and Nzoia Sugar.

The club has also roped in Maxwell Onyango from Kisumu All Stars and Ugandan James Ssetuba from Sony Sugar FC.

CLUB BY CLUB GUIDE- KPL JANUARY TRANSFER LIST

AFC Leopards SC

In:

Ezekiel OWADE (Contract Renewal), Elvis RUPIA (Wazito FC), Dan SUNGUTI (MKU FC, Nakuru), Luis TERA (Posta Rangers FC), Francis MANOA (Mt. Kenya United FC), Dan MUSAMALI (St. Anthony’s Boy High School, Kitale), Omar OMARI (St. Peters High School, Mumias).

Out:

Soter KAYUMBA (Rayon Sports, Rwanda), Tresor NDIKUMANA (Gasogi United FC, Rwanda), Vincent HABAMAHORO (SC Kiyovu, Rwanda), Dennis SIKHAYI (Wazito FC), Paul WERE (Egaleo 1931 FC, Greece), Brian MARITA (Tusker FC), Whyvonne ISUZA (Wazito FC), Ezekiel ODERA (Nairobi City Stars FC), John Mark MAKWATA (Zesco United FC, Zambia), Baker LUKOOYA (Express SC, Uganda), Moses MBURU (Bandari FC)

Bandari FC

In:

Johana MWITA (Sony Sugar), Keagan NDEMI (Sony Sugar FC, Recalled from Loan)

Out:

Swaleh CHACHA (Mathare United FC, on Loan), Alex LUGANJI (Nairobi Stima, On Loan), Patrick MUGENDI (Nairobi Stima, On Loan), Hassan IDI (Coast Stima, On Loan), Kelvin ONSONGO (Shabana FC, On Loan), Boniface AKENGA

Chemelil Sugar FC

In:

Musa EKAI (Mt. Kenya United FC), Ian ESHIKOKO (Waterbuck FC, Nakuru), Samuel NDUNG’U (Nzoia Sugar FC), Maxwel ONYANGO (Kisumu Allstars FC), James SSETUBA (Sony Sugar FC), Derima ADEVIE (Unattached), Frank ADELIN (Unattached), Regis DOUBAHI (Unattached), Victor OJIE (Unattached), Collins OBANDA, David ARINGO, Felix OCHIENG, Calvince ODOYO, Ronny OMOLO, David OLUOCH, Jared OUMA (Muhoroni Youth, On Loan), Wycliffe OTIENO (Raiply FC).

Out:

Kevin ABWODHA (Kakamega Homeboyz FC), Dennis OBONYO (Zoo FC), Crispin OTIENO (Kisumu Allstars FC), David SIMIYU (Sofapaka FC), Benard OTIENO, Bravo OTIENO, Samuel MPONDO, Musa OUNDO, Gilbert WANGULU, Benard TINDI, Erick JUMA, Clifford OMONDI, Kevin OMONDI, Thomas OLANG’O, Idd SHIKANDA, Gideon KIBET, John OCHIENG

Gor Mahia FC

In:

Juma BALINYA (Young Africans SC, Tanzania), Alphonce OMIJA (Gor Mahia Youth FC), Alpha Chris ONYANGO (Gor Mahia Youth FC), Clinton OKOTH (Migori Youth FC, On Loan), Nicholas OMONDI (Kibera Black Stars FC), Michal APUDO (Posta Rangers FC), Jackson OWUSU (Asante Kotoko FC), Edwin LAVATSA (Kakamega Homeboyz FC).

Out:

Francis AFRIYIE (Township Rollers, Botswana), Yikpe GISLAIN (Young Africans SC, Tanzania), Richdonald BOLO (Gor Mahia Youth FC), Dennis OALO (Nairobi Stima FC, On Loan), Raphael ASUDI (Posta Rangers FC), Robert OKOTH, Curtis WEKESA,

Kakamega Homeboyz

In:

Justus ANENE (Unattached), Salmon OTIENO (Sony Sugar FC), Mohamed KAZUNGU (Unattached), Robert AROT (Nzoia Sugar FC), Kevin ABWODHA (Chemelil Sugar FC), Sheikh HASSAN (Unattached)

Out:

Festo OMUKOTO (Western Stima FC), Edwin LAVATSA (Gor Mahia FC), Gabriel ANDIKA (KCB FC), Emmanuel AMWEHE (Nzoia Sugar FC, On Loan).

Kariobangi Sharks FC

In:

Derrick ONYANGO (Wazito FC), Peter LWASSA (Sofapaka FC), Lawrence OTIENO (Lugusi Sec. School), Michael ODUOR (Wazito FC), Boniface MWANGENI (Dagoretti High School)

Out:

Duke ABUYA (Nkana FC, Zambia), Sydney LOKALE (HIFK Finland, On Loan), John OYEMBA

KCB FC

In:

Harun THOMAS (Sony Sugar FC), Victor OMUNE (Nairobi Stima FC), Antonio ABWAO (Migori Youth FC), Gabriel ANDIKA (Kakamega Homeboyz FC), Daniel ODIWUOR (Bidco United FC), Brian WEPO (Nzoia Sugar FC), Erick OTIENO (FC Talanta), rian OLANG’O (Kamukunji High School)

Out:

Dennis NG’ANG’A (Wazito FC), Kennedy OWINO (Wazito FC), Clinton KISIAVUKI (Posta Rangers FC), Ezekiel ODERA (AFC Leopards, End of Loan), Chrispinus ONYANGO (Tusker FC), Collins WENDO (Ushuru FC), Nichodemus ONYANGO, Steve ONYANGO, Peter MANYIKA, Benard MANGOLI

Kisumu Allstars FC

In:

Vincent OMUMBO (Western Stima FC), Francis ALUMBA (Unattached), Gad MATHEWS (Wazito FC), Crispin OTIENO (Chemelil Sugar FC), Telvin MAINA (FC Talanta), Emmanuel NAMASAKE (Unattached)

Out:

Alvin OCHIENG (Wazito FC), Calvince WEKESA (Ushuru FC)

Mathare United FC

In:

Dani Gumnok LUAL (Atlabara FC, South Sudan), Swaleh CHACHA (On Loan, Bandari FC), Khalid JUMAAN (KCB FC), Norman OGOLLA (Green Commandos FC)

Out:

Wilson ANEKEYA (Zoo kericho), Samwel SEMO, Chris OCHIENG (Tusker FC), Reagan RONALD

Nzoia Sugar FC

Masoud JUMA (Mwatate United FC), John WAFULA (Kibabii High School), Elisha WEKESA (Unattached), Daniel WAFULA (Unattached), Emmanuel ESINYEN (Bungoma Superstars FC), Joseph MURIUKI (Nyahururu Griffons FC), Philip MUCHUMA (Sofapaka FC), Martin WERUNGA (Sony Sugar FC), Jeremiah WANJALA (Ushuru FC), Vincent LIKARE (Unattached), Emmanuel AMWEHE (Kakamega Homeboyz FC, On Loan)

Out.

Robert ARROT (Kakamega Homeboyz FC), Collins WAKHUNGU (Sofapaka FC), Thomas WAINAINA (Sofapaka FC), Fabisch OTIENO (Kibera Black Stars FC), Antony NJERU (Wazito FC, Loan Deal Terminated), David WAMALWA (Vihiga United FC), Paul Ben KIBANDE (Dove FC, Uganda), Brian WEPO (KCB FC), Samuel NDUNG’U (Chemelil Sugar FC), Batts AWITA (Bungoma Superstars FC), Mark IBRAHIM (MCF FC), Selassie OTIENO, Nicholas DENDWA.

Posta Rangers FC

In:

Collins OKUMU (Sony Sugar FC), Humphrey OKOTI (Sony Sugar FC), Ezekiel OKARE (Ulinzi Stars FC), Clinton KISIAVUKI (KCB FC), Kevin OUMA (Kibera Black Stars FC), Mohammed YUSUF (Sony Sugar FC), Simon OMONDI (Unattached), Benson MUTINDA (Liberty Sports Academy, Recalled from Loan), Peter OYIER (Mara Sugar FC), Raphael ASUDI (Gor Mahia FC), Pius KIPKOECH (Kamungei United FC)

Out:

Michael APUDO (Gor Mahia FC), Cain OKEYO (Ushuru FC), Samuel MWANJE (Kira United FC, Uganda), Jared OBWOGE (Zoo FC), Ezekiel NYATI (Kgabosetso FC, Botswana), Andrew WANJALA, Brian LUSAMUKHA, Collins OMONDI, Leroy OTIENO

Sofapaka FC

In:

Shawn OLOO (Green Commandos FC), Brian WETENDE, Stephen OKOLA (Sofapaka Youth FC), Wisdom NAYA (St. Anthony’s Boys, Kitale), Nicholas SEBWATO (Bright Stars FC, Uganda), Collins WAKHUNGU (Nzoia Sugar FC), Thomas WAINAINA (Nzoia Sugar FC), Jedinak NANA (Channis Academy, Ghana), Brian KAYANJA (Bright Stars FC, Uganda), Sebastine IKEKHAI (Lagos Athletico FC, Nigeria), Promise CHINONSO (Lagos Athletico FC, Nigeria), David SIMIYU (Chemelil Sugar FC)

Out.

Peter LWASSA (Kariobangi Sharks FC), Philip MUCHUMA (Nzoia Sugar FC), Allan KATWE (Police FC, Uganda), Ibrahim KITAWI (Kenya Police FC), Derrick WAFULA, Cornelius JUMA, Muhammed KASIRYE, Musa MALUNDA, Timonah WANYONYI, Isima WATENGA, Samuel MUTIRIA, George OWUSU, Joel NOUKEU

Tusker FC

In:

Chrispinus ONYANGO (KCB FC), Christopher OCHIENG (Mathare United FC), Brian MARITA (AFC Leopards SC), Henry MEJA (Green Commandos FC),

Out: Mario KAKAI (Nairobi Stima, On Loan), Oscar MASIGA (Vihiga Bullets), Humphrey MIENO (Al Itihad FC, Oman), Sydney OCHIENG (Western Stima FC), Brian ODHIAMBO, Marlon TANGAUZI

Ulinzi Stars FC

In:

Fredrick CHITAYI (Water Works FC), Alex MASINDE (KDF), Francis MILIMO (KDF)

Out.

Ezekiel OKARE (Posta Rangers FC), Moses MWANGI

Wazito FC

In:

Dennis NJIRE (KCB FC), Kennedy OCHINO (KCB FC), Dennis SIKHAYI, Whyvonne ISUZA (AFC Leopards SC), Ronald ASHIMOTO (Green Commandos FC), Alvin OCHIENG (Kisumu Allstars FC), Augustine OTU (LPRC Oilers, Liberia), Paul KIONGERA (Killarney Athletic, Ireland), Antony NJERU (Recalled from Loan, Nzoia Sugar FC), Issifou BOURAHANA (St. Georges SC, Ethiopia)

Out.

Gad MATHEWS (Kisumu Allstars FC), John MUTUA (Soy United FC), Mathew Tayo ODONGO (Zoo FC), Michael ODUOR (Kariobangi Sharks FC), Derrick ONYANGO (Kariobangi Sharks FC), Karim NIZIGIYIMANA, Mansoor SAFI, Abouba SIBOMANA, Dan ODHIAMBO

Western Stima FC

In.

Kevin OMUNDI, Stephen ONYANGO (Sony Sugar FC), Sydney OCHIENG (Tusker FC), Maurice OJWANG (Gor Mahia FC), Festo OMUKOTO (Kakamega Homeboyz FC)

Out.

Vincent OMUMBO (Kisumu Allstars FC), Henry JUMA (Vihiga United FC), Erastus MWANIKI (St. Joseph’s Youth FC), Hassan KIKOYO (Gasogi United FC, Rwanda)

Zoo FC

In

Wilson ANEKEYA (Mathare United FC), Evans JUMA (Zoo Youth FC), Jareb OBWOGE (Posta Rangers FC), Dennis OBONYO (Chemelil Sugar FC), Godfrey OLUOCH (Silbwet FC), Mathew ODONGO (Wazito FC), Ian KIPTOO (Chemamul Boys High School)

Out:

Norman WERUNGA, Sammy SINDANI (Vihiga United FC), Japheth AMAKANJI (APS Bomet FC), Kevin ODIWUOR, Dennis KAWANGA, Martin ELUNGAT.

