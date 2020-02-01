Indiza, Snow toast to Johnie Walker reward

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow and Mumias-based long-hitter Dismas Indiza have been handed a massive financial boost ahead of the Magical Kenya Open with Johnie Walker boosting them with a payment of Sh3.2mn worth of sponsorship and prize money.

The award is part of a sponsorship deal that Johnnie Walker entered with the two pro golfers last year, where the players would represent the brand at both the Safari Tour Golf Series and the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship.

Both players were signed-up brand ambassadors for Sh1mn each over the duration of a year; with Johnnie Walker further committing to award them performance-based cash prizes for the 2019/2020 Safari Tour Golf Series.

“The challenge that came with the partnership has been my inspiration to do better and grow in my game. With the support, I have been given by the brand, I will push myself to finish off the season in style and go and challenge for top hours at the forthcoming Kenya Open,” Snow said after receiving his bumper harvest.

East African Breweries Limited Marketing & Innovation Director, Graham Villiers-Tuthill, expressed his delight in working with the two golfers, describing them as a perfect fit for the brand.

“We are extremely delighted to be associated with both Snow and Indiza. Their continued professionalism and excellence on the course speak to their continued determination to be the best they can be; and this fits perfectly within our brand ethos and objectives,” he said.

“Our association with the two golfers was as a result of their consistency and dedication to the sport; and, for us, it was a no-brainer that we wanted to support them as they prepare for the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship through the Safari Tour Golf Series,” he added.

Snow and Indiza currently hold the top two positions at the 2019/2020 Safari Tour Golf Series Raking respectively. The tour, which has two legs to left to play, has seen Snow winning four events earning him Sh 800,000 in bonuses while Indiza takes home Sh 400,000 for his two wins.

Speaking on the bonuses, Graham expressed his confidence in the two qualifying for the 2020 Magical Kenya Open, while wishing them the best in the remaining two legs.

“With two legs remaining, both players are poised to finish on a high and be part of the eight Kenyan players who qualify to play the Kenya Open. We are therefore delighted to be handing the two players their winning bonuses today and wish them the very best at the remaining two legs.”.

“The partnership has been a motivation for me to play better and produce great results. The work the brand is doing to grow golf in the country deserves mention and appreciation as it is through such support that Kenyan golf will reach greater heights.”

The duo are making final touches to their preparations ahead of the tenth leg of the 2019/20 Safari tour, the Kitante Open to be held at the Uganda Golf Club from 12-15th of February 2020.

