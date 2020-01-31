Kipchoge, Brigid lead Olympic marathon team

1 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Marathon world record holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei will lead Kenya’s men and women’s team for the Tokyo Olympic Games in July after Athletics Kenya named its team on Friday morning.

Kipchoge who won his maiden Olympic crown in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016 will look to enter into history books by defending his crown in Sapporo, where organizers announced the Marathon would take place because of its conducive weather conditions.

The reigning World Athletics male athlete of the year will anchor a team that also includes Boston and Chicago Marathon champions Lawrence Cherono and World Marathon bronze medalist Amos Kipruto.

AK has also named two athletes who will be on standby. World Half Marathon silver medalist Bedan Karoki and Titus Ekiru have been named as the reserve athletes.

Meanwhile, Kosgei will anchor the women’s team.

She broke the 16-year women’s marathon record after clocking 2hrs, 14mins and 04 secs on her way to winning the Chicago Marathon last year will lead the women’s team.

Also included is former Frankfurt and London Marathon champion Vivian Cheruiyot who will be marking her marathon debut in the Olympics and reigning world champion Ruth Chepng’etich.

The team will start training on May 1 in Kaptagat, three months before the Olympics.

Men: Eliud Kipchoge, Lawrence Cherono, Amos Kipruto, (Standby: Titus Ekiru, Bedan Karoki)

Women: Brigid Kosgei, Ruth Chepng’etich, Vivian Cheruiyot. (Stand by: Valery Ayabei, Sally Chepyego)

