Chapa Dimba train heads to Machakos for Eastern finals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – New Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Eastern region champions will be crowned when the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos hosts the finals on February 8 and 9.

Last year’s winners Super Solico and St. Mary’s Ndovea were both eliminated at the grassroot level and their absence will pave way for new Eastern kings and queens to be crowned.

Nonetheless, Ngaaka Talents from Makueni who won the first edition of the tournament in 2018 will return aiming to clinch a second trophy and they will face off competition from Chuka University Starlets, Isiolo Queens and Maabuu Queens from Moyale.

Meru’s Black Panther, St. Daniel’s High School from Chuka, Tumaini Secondary school from Makueni and Moyale’s Biashara FC will battle it out in the boys’ semifinals.

“Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom is one of the few tournaments where despite the outcome of the game, the teams walk away feeling victorious. This season, the stakes are high. Unlike the previous seasons, the team’s documentation was in order which allowed us to register a high number of teams intensifying the competition,” said Iddi Badi, Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Eastern Region coordinator.

Player’s life skills and mentorship clinics will be held on February 7 to kick off the Regional finals before the players take to the pitch the next day.

Winners of the regional final will walk home with Sh200,000 and a ticket to represent the region in the national finals set to be staged in Mombasa.

At the same time, an all-star team comprising of 32 boys and girls will be selected at the end of the regional finals phase to attend a 10-day training camp in Spain where they will play against top Spanish La Liga Football Academies.

