Chapa Dimba star aims to emulate Makwata

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – In the wake of the success of Benson Omala and David Majak, both graduates of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom youth tournament, Ulinzi Youth’s Brian Kafero hopes to follow in the same footsteps with his ambition being to mirror AFC Leopards forward John Mark Makwatta.

Omala, a star of the season two of the tournament, became the youngest ever winner of the LG Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Kenyan Premier League player of the month after he was crowned the December winner.

Majak was the star of season one and is currently pulling the strings at Tusker FC, having been named the Kenyan Premier League most promising youngster of the 2018/19 season.

“For sure, some of these success stories really inspire me and someday, I want the same to be written about me as well. Since I started playing football, this has been my dream, to succeed,” the 18-year old forward told Capital Sport.

Kafero was the top scorer at the Central regional Finals in Nanyuki a fortnight ago and apart from scoring two goals, caught the eye of the fans and scouts with his darting runs and aggressiveness inside the box.

He wants to mirror on the success of AFC forward Makwatta who also played for Ulinzi Stars before making a move abroad and coming back home where he is the current league top scorer.

“I always watch him a lot whenever I can because I love how he plays as a striker. He is someone I would want to emulate because if you look at his path, he became a big star while playing at Ulinzi and hopefully I will follow the same path,” he further stated.

Kafero turns out for Nairobi region based club Spit Fire FC but is on the radar of Ulinzi Stars having trained with them several times. He hopes that his performances both at the Chapa Dimba tournament and with Spit Fire where he has scored four goals in nine matches will attract a deal from the soldiers.

“The coach has talked to me and watched me in training so I just hope something good comes out of it. This tournament has helped me to shine even more and going into the national finals, I hope I can do even more so that we win the trophy,0” Kafero opined.

The forward believes the Ulinzi Youth side have what it takes to go all the way to the national finals and clinch the trophy on their first ever assault at the crown.

“We have a very good team with lots of discipline and we work hard. The mentors from Ulinzi Stars and those from Chapa Dimba have really helped to shape us and we believe we have a strong team and mentality when we go to the national finals,” he noted.

Kafero also hopes his prowess will attract the eyes of selectors who will be picking up an All-Star team to head to Madrid, Spain courtesy of a partnership between Safaricom and La Liga.

