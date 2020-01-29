Wanyama, Samatta teammates at Aston Villa?

2 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Aston Villa has emerged as one of the transfer options for Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama and he could join up with Tanzanian counterpart Mbwana Samatta who made his debut for the Birmingham-based club on Tuesday night.

With the January transfer window set to close on Friday night, Wanyama is running against time to find a new club having faced limited playing time at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Various media reports in Britain say Villa boss Dean Smith is considering a move for the 28-year old midfielder as he looks to expand his options in the middle of the pack.

Wanyama tweeted to welcome Samatta to England but in the next several days, the two might be teammates at Villa Park if a deal is struck between the two clubs and Wanyama makes the three hour trip down to Birmingham from North London.

At the same time, his former club Celtic is also interested to bring him back to Scotland.

However, Celtic who have been rumored to be close contenders to land the signature of the Kenyan are being pushed back by the financial demands that come with signing him; his wages and Spurs valuation.

Meanwhile, reports from Italy intimate that Spurs is one of the three players including Juan Foyth and Eric Lamela who have been offered to AC Milan in a deal to try bring in striker Krzysztof Piątek.

Sources close to Capital Sports disclose that the Kenyan skipper is looking to exit the club having only played as a late substitute in a dead rubber Champions League game against Bayern Munich since Jose Mourinho took charge.

The club has also brought in another midfielder in Gerdson Fernandes, further limiting Wanyama’s chances of making more minutes.

There have been offers from thre Premier League clubs, Italy and Turkish suitors as well as some in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, but it is understood that Spurs’ high valuation is making the transfer more difficult.

Wanyama has struggled to get back into regular football since returning from a long term injury mid last season, having had a booming start to his career in North London when he joined from Southampton.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)