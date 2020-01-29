Kenya Morans star Okal set for Algeria move

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Kenya Morans power forward Ariel Okall will leave the country on Wednesday night ahead of a move to Algerian outfit Union Sportive Setifienne (USS) for an initial six-month period.

Okal who has been featuring for Kenya Ports Authority in the Kenya Basketball federation (KBF) Classic National League will be playing in his fifth season out of the country.

“I am really pleased to be making this move because everything a player wants is progress. I look forward to the challenge and I know it is going to make me a better player,” said the forward.

Okall was initially set to join USS last year but had to stay back to help KPA in the inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa League where they reached the second round.

The Kenya Morans man made his first sojourn out of the country in 2005 and has previously played in Oman for three seasons and in Seychelles as well.

“This IS a huge challenge for me because Algeria is a top league in Africa and the competition is tight as well. But the good thing is that I am not new to the Arab leagues and I know how they play, I know the pace and it will not be difficult for me to adapt,” Okal further told Capital Sport.

Okal will become the second Kenyan to play in North Africa with Tom ‘Bush’ Wamukota now plying his trade in Tunisia.

He believes the more Kenyan players move abroad, the better the team’s standards will be especially now that they will be competing in the qualifiers for the FIBA Afrobasket Championship.

“The more we go out the more exposure we get to very high quality competition and better facilities which we normally don’t get here at home. In the long run, this will be good for the national team because everyone will improve in quality,” stated Okall.

He also hopes that on top of improving his own game, he will also attract more interest from bigger clubs.

“The Algerian league is huge and also, being close to Europe, there will definitely be interest on that end. I want to work hard and do my best so that I am able to take another step up,” he added.

