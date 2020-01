0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 29 – Trezeguet’s dramatic injury-time winner fired Aston Villa into the Carabao Cup final with victory over Leicester City.

Ahmed Elmohamady’s superb cross found his Egyptian compatriot at the back post to volley home in the 93rd minute and send Villa Park into raptures.

More to follow.

