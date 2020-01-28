Snow on track for fourth Safari Tour title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jan 28 – Muthaiga Golf club’s Greg Snow is on track to win a fourth Safari Tour title after carding an impressive score of 4-under par, 68 in round three at the Sigona Golf club going into the final round of play.

Snow, who recorded a total score of 6-under par, 210, was even more impressive considering the fact that he hit a triple bogey at the par-5, fourth.

Up until this point, the Snow had hit two birdies at the first and third and a bogey at the second, a further two birdies and a bogey in the next five holes saw him turn with a 1-over par 37 score.

A dropped shot at the par-5, tenth was the only blemish in a stellar back nine run, that included four birdies and an eagle three on the par-5, 15th, earning him that 6-under par score.

Speaking after his round, Snow mentioned how much he enjoyed his round while looking forward to an even better performance in the final round.

“I played well today, I am pleased with my round and the fact that I have started getting consistent, which is what I was struggling with in the last couple of legs. I look forward to another great showing tomorrow and hopefully win the title.”

Snow now holds a four stroke advantage over second placed Robson Chinhoi of Zimbabwe, who is on a gross score of 2-under par, 214 after returning a score of 1-under par 71 for the round. Chinhoi hit birdies at the third, fourth and seventeenth while dropping shots at the first and fourteenth.

Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Erick Ooko moved into third place after returning a 2-under par score for the round which took him to within one stroke of Robson on 1-under par, 215.

Thika Golf Club’s Simon Ngige is in fourth on 2-over par, 218, two strokes ahead of the trio of CJ Wangai, Sujan Shah and Dismas Indiza who are on 4-over par, 220.

Attention now shifts to the last round of action which tees off at 7:30aAM, with all eyes on Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow and the scramble for the ten slots to the 2020 Magical Kenya Open presented by ABSA.

