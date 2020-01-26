Ulinzi Stars halt Tusker’s march to KPL summit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Tusker’s hopes of regaining their hold on the summit of the Kenyan Premier League standings were thwarted after being held to a 1-1 draw by four-time champions Ulinzi Stars at the Ruaraka Complex on Sunday.

Enosh Ochieng who had broken the lead should have won it for the soldiers at the death but his snap header from the edge of the six yard box went inches wide.

Ochieng scored with four minutes before half time but Tusker raced back to level through Timothy Otieno who scored a second half penalty.

Tusker remain third with 38 points, same as second placed Gor Mahia and one behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

-More to follow

