Battle for Kenya Open slots heads to Sigona

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – The battle for qualification to the 2020 Magical Kenya Open is set to intensify as the 2019/20 Safari tour heads to Sigona Golf club from the 25th to 29th of January, for the ninth leg.

With a total of 10 players set to qualify to the prestigious Magical Kenya Open, Sigona offers the professionals an opportunity to score valuable tour points with two legs left to play.

Johnnie Walker sponsored Dismas Indiza currently leads the standings with 330.6 points, with Thika Golf Club’s Simon Ngige in second, Greg Snow, Erick Ooko, David Wakhu, Riz Charania, Kopan Timbe and Jastas Madoya rounding up the top eight local PROs slots for the Kenya Open.

Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh Oche and Uganda’s Philip Kasozi currently occupy the two slots reserved for regional players in 13th and 14th place respectively.

Last year’s Safari tour winner Greg Snow comes to Sigona as the odd on favourite to lift the title, after back-to-back wins at Thika Greens and Muthaiga.

He is expected to face stiff competition from the current series leader Indiza, who will be looking to get back to winning ways after faltering at Thika and Muthaiga.

Great Rift Valley’s Jastas Madoya who blew hot and cold at Muthaiga will be another player to watch out for, alongside Thika Golf Club’s Simon Ngige and Golf Park’s David Wakhu.

Royal Nairobi Golf club’s Erick Ooko will also be out for a good performance, after failing to make the CUT during the Muthaiga leg.

At the same time, the Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its Johnnie Walker brand, has announced a sponsorship for the Hole-In-One prize at the Sigona and Karen legs of the Safari Tour; as well as the PRO-AM prizes for both events.

While making the announcement, KBL’s Head of Marketing International Spirits and Reserve, Grace Nshemeire- Gwaku, expressed the company’s delight in being part of the Safari Tour, while reiterating its commitment to continue supporting the growth of sport in the country.

Action at the Sigona Golf club will tee off on the 25th with a Pro-Am event, where a projected field of 200 players are set to participate, before the professionals take center stage from the 26th to the 29th.

From Sigona, Safari tour action will move to the Uganda Golf Club for the Kitante Open, from the 12th – 15th of February, paving way for the last leg the Karen Country Club from the 22nd – 25th of February.

