Ulinzi hope to march to maiden Chapa Dimba boys’ title

NANYUKI, Kenya, Jan 18 – On their debut, Ulinzi Youth is optimistic of clinching the Central Region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom title after narrowly edging out Kirinyaga’s Kiamatugu by a solitary goal at the Nanyuki Stadium on Saturday to book a slot in Sunday’s final.

Brian Kefero scored the lone goal for the ‘military boys’ based at the Laikipia Air Base (LAB) and a junior team to Kenyan Premier League club Ulinzi Stars which is based in Nakuru.

They will take on Juja’s JYSA in what is expected to be a closely contested final.

The military boys broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Kafero scored from the edge of the six yard box after running into an Anthony Masinde cross from the left.

The goal had been coming for the home side as they had started strong on attack. Masinde and Kafero had combined earlier on in the ninth minute when Kafero forced the keeper into a full stretch save after taking a stinging shot off a Masinde cutback.

After the goal, Ulinzi still commanded possession in Kiamatugu’s half and came close again in the 19th minute but Kelvin Akmat’s shot from range went just over with the keeper off his line.

Kiamatugu were limited in their forays upfront, but they were given a chance in the 25th minute off a freekick from range, but Stephen Mwaniki struck inches wide with the keeper well beaten.

Kafero should have scored his second 10 minutes from the break but he failed to put the ball into the net after doing well to loop it over the keeper who was speeding off his line.

The second half was a closely contested affair but the home side had more chances with George Okwaro shooting wide unmarked from the left while goal scorer Kafero had two more chances with shots from inside the box that went wide.

