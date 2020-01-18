Mwamba fall to Nakuru as KCB, Kabras win    

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Hosts Mwamba RFC fell to a second successive loss after going down 13-18 to visitors Nakuru as the Kenya Cup entered the 11th round on Saturday.

In other results, Kenyatta University’s BlakBlad hammered Western Bulls 44-0, Impala were 37-29 victors over Menengai Oilers, Kabras Sugar hit Kenya Harlequin 34-3, Nondescripts succumbed 11-37 to Homeboyz RFC while champions KCB RFC thrashed 55-7.

At the Nairobi Railway Club, Nakuru bounced back after last week’s defeat to Kabras Sugar and so was the case to Mwamba who went down to Oilers.

Collins Onyango’s two penalties saw Nakuru lead 3-6 with Elvis Namusasi slicing the posts for Mwamba. Oscar Ouma scored Nakuru’s first five pointer with Onyango adding the extras.

Emmanuel Mboya would add Nakuru’s second to see Wanyore lead 3-18 at the interval.

Second half was all about Mwamba as Edwin Machange bagged a brace but a knock on towards the end saw Nakuru carry the day.

The four-point wins means Nakuru stay sixth with 29 points as Mwamba remains seventh with 25 after picking a losing point for going down with less than seven points.

