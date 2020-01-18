Morans power past South Sudan to advance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – The Kenya men’s basketball team Morans booked a place in the next round of the 2021 Fiba Afro-basketball pre-qualifiers after providing a spirited fight to down tough opponents South Sudan 74-68 in a tight contest played on Saturday at a fully packed Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

Kenya finished top of the round robin format after powering past Eritrea, Tanzania, Somalia, Burundi and now favourites South Sudan and will now join Senegal, Angola and Mozambique in Pool B of the qualifiers.

The top three from the last qualifiers will advance to the tournament finals to be played in 2021.

With the match being a decider, the fans turned up in large numbers and could not fit in the gymnasium, forcing the tournament organisers to lock the gates but they were overwhelmed by the fans.

This saw the match being delayed for over an hour as the organisers calmed the situation.

Morans, charged by the home fans, led the first quarter 5-19 but the South Sudanese rallied to go for the break leading 30-29.

Kenya would then stretch their lead to 38-32, before moving further ahead to 44-35. The South Sudanese side pulled their way back into the match with a late Pout three, but Kenya again moved into the fourth 52-46.

