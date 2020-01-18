Limuru to face Falling Waters in Central final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NANYUKI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Limuru Starlets have set up a mouth-watering clash against holders Falling Waters in the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Central Region finals after seeing off Achievers Queens 5-1 at the Nanyuki Stadium on Saturday.

This will be a repeat of last year’s finals and is expected to be a cracker with Limuru confident of avenging for their loss last time out.

Striker Damaris Akinyi struck a hattrick with Ruth Muthoni and Ivy Sarah Ofula adding one each in the healthy win to sail them to a third consecutive final appearance.

Limuru broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Akinyi volleyed the ball home from the right after the Achievers’ defense failed to clear away the ball inside the area.

Limuru were dominant and had more chances with Akinyi having another shot from distance saved by the keeper while lanky midfielder Joyce Kanja also had a long range shot cleared out by the keeper.

But they went 2-0 up in the 37th minute when Muthoni raced to a ball planted behind the defense before setting herself up with two touches and then calmly slotting past the keeper.

Limuru should have gone to the breather three up, but Akinyi’s effort at landing a brace ended in disappointment as her attempt at lobbing the ball over the keeper who was out of her line went wide.

But, straight from the restart, the former champions were 3-0 up. Ofula scored with a beautiful touch away from the keeper after Limuru went straight into offense from kick off.

Four minutes later, the game looked sealed and set when AKinyi scored her second of the afternoon with a brilliant finish from the left after turning away from her marker with some excellent piece of skill.

Achievers had a chance to narrow the gap when they won a penalty following a handball inside the box, but star forward Lucy Wanja shot the effort straight at the keeper who made a routine save.

They were punished later when Akinyi completed her hattrick, gliding past the keeper before slamming the ball into an empty net.

Achievers scored their consolation with five minutes left when an unmarked Mercy Wanjiru lifted the ball over the keeper from the right.

