Kimoi late goal sends JYSA to Chapa Dimba Central final

NANYUKI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Roy Kimoi scored the winner with four minutes to play as the Juja Youth Soccer Association (JYSA) came from a goal down to beat Irigiro from Murang’a 2-1 to progress to the Central Region final of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Championship in Nanyuki on Saturday.

Dickson Elegae had scored from a freekick to cancel out Pio Ouma’s early goal and it all seemed to be headed to penalties after a tightly contested second half, but a moment of brilliance from Kimoi ensured the Juja side progressed to their first ever final.

At the end of the opening 45, it was all square between the two sides, much thanks to goalkeeping howlers from either of the shot stoppers.

It would be JYSA’s Michael Boas who would gift the opening goal when he tried to make a Cruyff turn inside his own area, Ouma dispossessing him of the ball and slotting the ball into the net with a beautiful rabona goal.

Eight minutes later, his opposite number Kelvin Muregi’s butter fingers handed JYSA the equalizer when he let a freekick from range off Dickson Elagae slipped between his butter fingers when he looked as though he had gathered it well.

It was a contest between the two sides, each showing their worth. Irigiro had however most of the scoring chances and Ouma thought he had broken the deadlock early on but his goal was ruled out for offside.

JYSA had a fourth minute chance just after Irigiro’s disallowed goal but Roy Kimoi hit the ball over the bar with only the keeper to beat after the defense failed to clear the ball.

The Juja based side had another brilliant chance in the 27th minute but were denied twice. Kimoi had a shot from the right well saved by the keeper with Robert Khalfa’s shot from the rebound cleared off the line by Zablon Muya.

In the second half, it was more of a tough contest, the two sides balancing on the scales. Irigiro’s Muya had a good chance five minutes after the restart but he shot over and wide from the right with space ahead of him.

JYSA were more attacking and they showed intent, raiding Irigiro’s goal at every available opportunity. And they got the reward in the 86th minute when Kimoi slotted home after turning three defenders on their bum after a good pass from skipper David Kiarie.

