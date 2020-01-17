Ozil reflects on Emery era

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 17 – Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil admits he had a ‘hard time’ under former manager Unai Emery but is now enjoying his football once again.

The German suggested Emery’s replacement Mikel Arteta has a better connection with the Arsenal players and says that he feels rejuvenated under the Spaniard.

Ozil – whose Sh 46mn (£350,000-a-week) contract ends at the end of next season – has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce but insisted he is going nowhere.

He told the Mirror: “I am very pleased with my contract that will continue here this year and the year after.

“I can’t tell you what the future will bring, I’m excited about the future, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Ozil’s troubled spell continued after Emery had left when in December, he went completely missing in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City and angrily kicked his gloves as he walked from the pitch.

Ozil insists things are different under Arteta, who lifted two FA Cups as a player at Arsenal and served as captain from 2014 until his retirement in 2016.

Ozil added: “I had a hard time, especially with the previous coach Unai Emery, but now everything has changed, and I am very happy with everything. I play regularly and everything goes well.

“Arteta, as I said in my previous interviews, it was surprising to many people that he adopted the club in such a short time. He’s doing a good job. He’s hungry for success.

“Everything about him is positive. Arteta’s story is a bit different because I don’t remember when he quit football, but it hasn’t been over that long. In this way, players can understand more easily.”

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)