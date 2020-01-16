Gor Mahia unveil new kit sponsors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have followed arch rivals AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks in unveiling United Kingdom based apparel company Umbro as their new kit sponsors in a long term partnership.

Umbro will supply the K’Ogalo playing squad with high performance competition, training and off field apparel. The technical and management staff will be supplied with branded apparel, equipment and luggage.

Gor Mahia products will also be available for fans to purchase.

“We are delighted that Gor Mahia will be wearing the famous double diamond. They are a club with history and tradition looking to build towards the future, which goes hand in hand with our brand values. We look forward to partnering with Gor Mahia as they take on the next chapter,” David Ricketts, Umbro South Africa Chief Executive Officer said.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier added; “Gor Mahia is about to open a new chapter in the quest to begin dining with elite clubs of African football at the continental table. We are glad and excited that Umbro has agreed to partner with the club towards opening this new chapter.”

Gor has been without a steady kit partner for a long time and the arrival of Umbro will steady a section of the club’s off field woes.

The club also says it is in the process of working on a new shirt sponsor after the exit of SportPesa which has caused them to struggle with several key players leaving.

